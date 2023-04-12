Left Menu

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of BJP office in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a series of visits to four states -- West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa -- within a span of three days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a series of visits to four states -- West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa -- within a span of three days. As per government sources, Amit Shah will be laying the foundation stone of the BJP office in West Bengal's Birbhum district on April 14. He will also address a huge public meeting in Birbhum on the same day.

Following that, the former BJP president will also address Booth President Sankalp Sammelan in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on April 15. The Union Home Minister will also embark on a day long visit to Maharashtra and Goa on April 16. During the visit, the Minister will attend 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award distribution ceremony for the 2022 to Dr Appa Saheb Dharmadhikari in Maharashtra's Raigarh, and a public meeting in South Goa, the government source added.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam from April 10-11. Union Home Minister on Tuesday paid tribute to the brave heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty during the 1962 war, at Walong War Memorial in Arunachal Pradesh.

On Monday, Shah launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo, and said that "no one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land" adding that "no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us" as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Indian Army are guarding the borders. (ANI)

