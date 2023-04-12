Left Menu

Republicans set first 2024 U.S. primary debate for August in Milwaukee

They will also partner with the Young America's Foundation, led by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, to help spread their message to younger voters, she said.

Republicans set first 2024 U.S. primary debate for August in Milwaukee

The Republican Party plans to hold its first 2024 U.S. presidential primary debate in August in Milwaukee, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Wednesday. The debate will be broadcast on Fox News, she said in an interview with the cable television channel.

The RNC will also "get away from Big Tech" by arranging to livestream the debate on Rumble, an online video platform, McDaniel said. They will also partner with the Young America's Foundation, led by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, to help spread their message to younger voters, she said. "We do want to get our message on these social media platforms and bringing in a group like Young America's Foundation is going to help get those younger voters who get news differently, right? They use TikTok, Instagram, and we need to get our message to them," McDaniel said.

Former President Donald Trump has announced his 2024 candidacy, as has his one-time U.N. ambassador, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley; former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson; and investor Vivek Ramaswamy. Other potential Republican candidates include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who launched a presidential exploratory committee on Wednesday; and former Vice President Mike Pence.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has said he plans to run but has not made a formal announcement.

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

