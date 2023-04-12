MCD meeting on Apr 26 to elect Delhi mayor, deputy mayor; notification issued: Officials

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held on April 26 for the election of the mayor and deputy mayor of the city, according to officials.

A notification to this effect was issued on Wednesday, a senior official said.

''The nomination process will end on April 18, and the ordinary meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held on April 26, for the election of mayor and deputy mayor,'' he said.

The city gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.

Incumbent Shelly Oberoi will continue to hold charge till a new mayor is elected, official sources said on April 3.

''A meeting has been called on April 26 for the election of mayor and deputy mayor of the city,'' an official source said.

''Once the term of a mayor ends, the new mayor is to be elected in the first meeting of the MCD, according to the norm. And, similarly, for a deputy mayor. After the start of the financial year 2023-24, the meeting scheduled to be held on April 26, will be the first meeting during the new financial year,'' former North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said.

Prakash, a senior BJP leader, said the presiding officer who will conduct the mayoral election, will be chosen by the Delhi Lt Governor.

Oberoi, an AAP councillor, was elected as the mayor of Delhi on February 22.

She defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes. Oberoi polled 150 votes, while Gupta received 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled.

The voting was held at the Civic Centre - the headquarters of the MCD.

Delhi had got the mayor in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid a ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

Sources said the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to repeat Oberoi and deputy mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates for the respective posts.

The fresh mayoral poll in Delhi is likely to be held in late April, officials had earlier said.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.

Tenure of mayors has seen extended terms in the past too, he said.

The December 4 civic polls last year were the first after the three corporations were unified into the MCD and a fresh delimitation exercise was carried out, reducing the total number of wards from 272 in 2012 to 250.

The AAP had emerged victorious in the high-stakes polls.

The unification of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64 wards) happened last year, with a notification issued to that effect in May.

