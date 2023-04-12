PM Modi refers to Raj Cong crisis, thanks 'friend' Gehlot for attending Vande Bharat launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a ''friend'' and thanked him for attending the launch of a Vande Bharat Express here even though he is going through a political tussle in the state.

Gehlot is facing a fresh challenge from his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who sat on a day-long fast in Jaipur on Tuesday, targeting his own party's government for ''inaction'' in cases of alleged corruption when the BJP ruled Rajasthan. Pilot said his struggle against corruption will continue.

''I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. During these days of political struggle when he is going through several crises, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him,'' Modi said, launching the state's first Vande Bharat train virtually.

Speaking via video-conferencing, the prime minister told Gehlot that his trust in him gives strength to their ''friendship''. ''I thank you for the trust you have in this friendship,'' Modi said.

Taking a dig at previous governments, the prime minister said the work that should have been done immediately after Independence had not been done till now.

''But you have so much faith in me that you have given me that task today,'' Modi said.

''And I want to say Gehlot ji that you have laddoos in both your hands... The railway minister is from Rajasthan and the chairman of the Railway Board is also from Rajasthan,'' he added.

In a statement later, Gehlot attacked Modi over his remarks targeting the previous governments.

He said the prime minister's comments were made with an eye on the coming assembly and general elections and added that it was not fair to say the development of railways happened only after 2014.

''Today, your speech was given completely keeping in view the 2023-24 assembly and Lok Sabha elections and it was in the form of the election agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I believe such comments will not be acceptable to the people of the state and the country,'' the Rajasthan chief minister said.

Gehlot asserted if the modern train is able to run today, it is because of Manmohan Singh, who as the finance minister did economic liberalisation in 1991 and gave new technology an opportunity to develop India.

This was the second time in five months that Modi ''praised'' Gehlot.

Last November, when the two shared the dias at an event in Banswara, Modi described Gehlot as the senior-most chief minister in the fraternity of CMs. Pilot had then taken a dig at the chief minister over this. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a clip of parts of the speeches of Modi and Gehlot. In the caption, he said even Gehlot knows that only Modi will get the work done.

Reacting to this, the chief minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma said when there is a BJP government at the Centre and as prime minister, it is Modi's responsibility to fulfil the state's demands.

Speaking at the train launch event earlier, Gehlot said the semi-high-speed train is a ''big gift'' to Rajasthan and there is a great need for development of railways in the desert state due to its geographically distinct identity. He also raised demands related to the railways in Rajasthan and mentioned that the Union railway minister is from the state for the first time since Independence.

The Vande Bharat launch function was organised at the Jaipur junction railway station. It was also attended by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra among others.

The regular service of this new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgugram.

