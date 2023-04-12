U.S. to return Mexico $246 mln confiscated from former official-Lopez Obrador
Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:53 IST
The United States has said it will return over $246 million in money and assets confiscated from a former senior official in the Mexican northern border state of Coahuila, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.
Hector Villarreal, a former Coahuila state finance minister, in 2014 pleaded guilty in Texas to money laundering charges.
