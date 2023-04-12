France wants independent policy path but will stay 'strong and reliable' U.S. ally

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that France and Europe want to pursue an independent policy path from the United States and China, but intend to be "strong and reliable allies of the United States of America."

Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings that there was strong coordination between Paris and Washington on their positions on China ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)