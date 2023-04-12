Nine new Andhra Pradesh MLCs sworn in

All nine newly-elected members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council were sworn in on Wednesday in a ceremony presided over by the chairman of the upper house, Koyye Moshenu Raju, a statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh government said.

Marri Rajasekhar, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, Pothula Sunita, PVV Suryanarayana Raju, Bommi Israel and Jayamangala Venkataramana were inducted into the House at the ceremony held at the Andhra Pradesh Legislature in Velagapudi.

Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool teachers' constituency MLC M V Ramachandra Reddy and Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers' constituency MLC Parvatareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy were also sworn in, the statement added.

Anantapur local bodies constituency MLC S Mangamma also took oath on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageshwara Rao, AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)