Seven BJP leaders ready with suits to take oath as MP CM but will be disappointed after Assembly poll results: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in Madhya Pradesh, saying that seven leaders from the ruling party have got new suits stitched to take oath as the state chief minister, but all of them will be left disappointed after the results of the Assembly polls due later this year.

Updated: 12-04-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:45 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, saying that seven leaders from the ruling party have got new suits stitched to take oath as the state chief minister, but all of them will be left disappointed after the results of the Assembly polls due later this year. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was addressing a press conference at Jaisinagar town in Sagar district in the state.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not ready to quit his post, he said, claiming that Bhupendra Singh (Minister for Urban Administration), Gopal Bhargava (Minister for Public Works Department), Narottam Mishra (Home Minister), Narendra Singh Tomar (Union Agriculture Minister), Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP general secretary), V D Sharma (state BJP chief) are preparing to take oath of the top post in the state. ''The seven leaders are prepared (considering themselves contenders for the CM's post). They got the suits stitched and waiting for a chance. But they will not get a chance as Kamal Nath (MP Congress chief) will take oath of office in November-December 2023,'' Singh said.

The Congress veteran has said on several occasions in the past that Nath will be the grand old party's chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming polls.

The BJP, which had been in power in the state since 2003, had lost the 2018 Assembly polls. The Congress came to power after the last state election with the help of independents and Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators. However, the Kamal Nath-led government collapsed 15 months later in March 2020 following a rebellion by nearly two dozen MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia. After that, Chouhan became the chief minister for the fourth time. Digvijaya Singh alleged that whenever the BJP comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, it indulges more in business and less in public service.

The Rajya Sabha member said farmers in the state were facing problems in selling their wheat crop.

When asked about Digvijaya Singh's remark, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI that the Congress MP could be talking about his own party, where at least 17 leaders are getting new dresses ready, wishing to become the next chief minister.

''Digvijaya Singh himself is one of the contenders and has a strong wish to become the chief minister, but people are not ready to give the Congress an opportunity,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

