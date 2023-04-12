Following are the top stories of the day at 9 PM NATION: DEL107 LDALL OPPN UNITY **** Cong, RJD, JD(U) meet to take forward oppn unity ahead of 2024 polls; Rahul calls it 'historic step' New Delhi: In yet another attempt to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the top leaders of Congress, JD(U) and RJD met on Wednesday, with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar saying that they will make all efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP. **** DEL115 DEF-ARMY-FIRING-LDALL BATHINDA **** 4 Army jawans killed in firing at military station in Punjab's Bathinda Bathinda/New Delhi: Four Army jawans were killed early Wednesday in firing inside a military station in Bathinda in Punjab, triggering a hunt for two men spotted with their faces covered and armed with a rifle and an axe. **** DEL67 CONG-CHINA **** Chinese buildup close to Doklam plateau a grave security threat: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday expressed concern over the reported Chinese buildup close to the Doklam plateau, and said it poses a grave security threat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his ''silence'' on the issue.**** BOM22 MH-BJP-HINDUTVA-SAAMANA **** BJP's Hindutva seeks to engineer riots between Hindus and Muslims: Sena (UBT) publication Mumbai: In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of Hindutva, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Wednesday said the BJP's version of the ideology seeks to ''engineer'' riots between Hindus and Muslims, and then reap political benefits out of them.**** DEL43 PM-RJ-LD VANDE BHARAT **** PM Modi flags off new Vande Bharat train, says railways arena of politics under previous govts Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said railways had become an arena of politics under previous governments and its modernisation affected by political considerations.**** DEL12 MEA-UKRAINE-INDIA **** Ukraine President Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi New Delhi: Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has conveyed to her Indian interlocutors Kyiv's desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with New Delhi.**** DEL105 CONG-PARLIAMENT **** Parliament not meant to be monument but should be 'alive': Cong New Delhi: Parliament was being ''paralysed by design'' while its new building was being celebrated, the Congress said on Wednesday and asked the government to worry about making Parliament ''alive'' and not turn it into a ''monument''.**** DEL103 DL-BOMB-THREAT-4THLD SCHOOL **** Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat via e-mail; police call it hoax New Delhi: A school in South Delhi's Sadiq Nagar was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, creating panic among students and parents. **** CAL28 OD-VIOLENCE **** Violence in Odisha's Sambalpur in Hanuman Jayanti rally; 10 cops injured Sambalpur (Odisha): At least 10 police personnel were injured on Wednesday in violence during a motorbike rally organised in Odisha's Sambalpur city ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti, an official said.**** DEL99 PM-RJ-2NDLD GEHLOT **** PM Modi refers to Raj Cong crisis, thanks 'friend' Gehlot for attending Vande Bharat launch Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a ''friend'' and thanked him for attending the launch of a Vande Bharat Express here even though he is going through a political tussle in the state.**** CAL24 AS-AIIMS-PM **** PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS-Guwahati on Apr 14 Guwahati: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati will start functioning with 150 beds from April 14 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it, a top official of the premier medical facility said on Wednesday. **** DEL109 CRPF-TEST-LANGUAGE **** Never conducted in-house hiring in regional languages; no problem in past: CRPF on recruitment test row New Delhi: The CRPF on Wednesday said its in-house recruitment process for hiring constables in various categories has always been conducted in Hindi and English languages ''only'' and it has ''never faced any problem'' on participation of candidates from the southern states.**** MDS8 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-BJP-HEAVYWEIGHTS (R) **** Major battles on cards as BJP fields heavyweights to take on Cong bigwigs Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar in Assembly elections Bengaluru: Karnataka appears set for big fights in two constituencies as the ruling BJP has fielded formidable leaders against Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar in a dramatic move to raise the stakes in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. **** DEL104 UP-ATIQ-LD JAIL **** Umesh Pal murder: Atiq Ahmad brought to Prayagraj, to be produced in court on Thursday Prayagraj: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was on Wednesday brought to the Naini Central Jail here from a Gujarat prison for the second time in about a fortnight, and would be produced in a court in the Umesh Pal murder case, officials said.**** CAL22 WB-LD METRO **** Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah from Kolkata Kolkata: Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country, a senior official said here.**** LEGAL: LGD15 DL-COURT-SISODIA **** Excise scam: Sisodia planted e-mails to show public approval for policy, ED tells Delhi court New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday told a Delhi court that AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, had planted fabricated e-mails to show that there was a public approval for the policy.**** LGD13 SC-QUOTAS-DALIT CONVERTS **** Quotas for Dalit Muslims, Christians: SC wonders if it can rely on Rangnath Misra panel report the govt has not accepted New Delhi: What is the effect of the report of a Commission of Inquiry that has been rejected or not accepted by the government and whether the empirical data which formed the basis of the report can be looked at while determining a constitutional issue, the Supreme Court wondered on Wednesday while considering the question of quotas for Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians.**** LGD11 CH-HC-AMRITPAL **** Next HC hearing on habeas corpus plea relating to Amritpal Singh on Apr 24 Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear a habeas corpus petition pertaining to Amritpal Singh on April 24, which is also the next date of hearing on pleas filed by the radical Sikh preacher's associates detained under the National Security Act.**** LGD17 DL-HC-ADVOCATES-PROTECTION **** HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on lawyers' plea for protection, safe atmosphere to practice New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the city government to state their stand on a plea by two lawyers seeking enactment of a law for protection of advocates and ensuring a safe atmosphere for legal professionals in the wake of the killing of an advocate earlier this month. **** LGD9 SC-MATERNITY **** SC agrees to hear on Apr 28 plea challenging constitutional validity of provision of Maternity Benefit Act New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on April 28 a plea challenging the Constitutional validity of a provision of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 which states that a woman who legally adopts a child below the age of three months would be entitled to maternity leave.**** LGD18 DL-HC-SERVICE CHARGE **** Stay order on service charge ban not approval of practice: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court said on Wednesday its earlier order staying a ban on automatic levy of service charge on food bills cannot be shown by restaurants to the customers in a manner which suggests that the charge has been approved by it. ****

