Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress sets up 17-member coordination panel for upcoming polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:18 IST
Maharashtra Congress sets up 17-member coordination panel for upcoming polls
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday constituted a 17-member election coordination committee, which features senior leaders, to chalk out strategies and make preparations for the upcoming local body, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The committee, headed by Patole himself, includes former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, working presidents of state Congress Naseem Khan, Basavaraj Patil, Chandrakant Handore, Praniti Shinde, Kunal Patil, and former ministers Nitin Raut and Yashomati Thakur, among others.

A statement from the state Congress said the panel is being entrusted the task of making preparations and finalising strategies for the party for local body, Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Several municipal corporations, including those in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur, are due for elections later this year, while Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in 2024.

The Congress is a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and has decided to jointly contest elections with allies NCP and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023