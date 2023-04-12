Left Menu

Had to take Rs 6,000 cr loan to clear liabilities of previous govt: Himachal CM

The chief minister inaugurated a Rs 5.16 crore bridge over Gamber Khad on Baniya Devi-Bughar road at Bughar. He also inaugurated a women police station at Kalyanpur in Baddi constructed at a cost of Rs 3.33 crore.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:19 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said every person in the state was reeling under a debt of Rs 92,840 due to the financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government.

He claimed that the situation was so bad that it was difficult to meet the government's expenses and his government had to take a loan of Rs 6,000 crore to repay the liabilities of the previous government.

Addressing a public gathering in Baddi, he announced opening of a Block Medical Officer (BMO) office at Baddi, Patwar Circle at Jharmajri and a Sub-Divisional Magistrate office at Baddi.

The chief minister said his government is working on resource mobilization, so that funds could be made available for undertaking various public welfare schemes. Sukhu said that the state government is making sincere efforts to tackle the drug menace and requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for enacting a strict law to combat the menace.

Earlier, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of five developmental projects worth Rs 22.30 crore in Doon assembly constituency. The chief minister inaugurated a Rs 5.16 crore bridge over Gamber Khad on Baniya Devi-Bughar road at Bughar. He also inaugurated a women police station at Kalyanpur in Baddi constructed at a cost of Rs 3.33 crore.

