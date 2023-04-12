Haryana's BJP-led govt kept Yamunanagar power plant project hanging:Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday claimed the BJP-led government in the state kept the Yamunanagar power plant project hanging even though the previous Congress dispensation had given approval to it.

Four power plants were set up in Haryana during the Congress rule, he claimed and alleged that the present government increased the dependence on private companies instead of setting up a new power plant.

''Approval for the 660-megawatt power plant in Yamunanagar was given by our government. But for the last eight and a half years, the BJP government kept this project hanging,'' the Congress leader told reporters here.

Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government has delivered another blow on people suffering from inflation by ''putting undue burden on the public to benefit the private power companies''.

On one hand, the Congress government in Rajasthan is giving relief to the people from inflation by giving cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 and on the other, the BJP government in Haryana ''is putting an additional burden of 52 paise per power unit on the middle class'', he claimed. A household consuming up to 600 units of power will now have to cough up an extra Rs 300 each month, Hooda claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)