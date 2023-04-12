Macron: France favours "status quo" on Taiwan, position unchanged

President Emmanuel Macron said France's position on Taiwan had not changed and that he favoured the current "status quo" in respect of the island. He made the comment at a news conference during a state visit to The Netherlands.

In an interview with news outlet Politico and daily Les Echos, Macron had cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction."

