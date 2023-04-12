BJP second candidates' list in a day or two: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the second list of BJP candidates for the assembly elections will be released in a day or two. Addressing reporters at Dharmasthala temple town in Dakshina Kannada district, Bommai said he will be contacting MLAs and leaders who have been denied party ticket for the upcoming elections. The party will continue to give the leaders due respect and recognition, he said. The party, on Tuesday, declared candidates for 189 constituencies out of the total 224, and the list includes 52 new faces. The State goes for polls on May 10.

The Chief Minister said he will be visiting Kukke Subrahmanya temple and Someshwara temple in Dakshina Kannada as he used to visit them before every election to pray for victory and for the welfare of the State. Bommai said he has already spoken to those who have been omitted from the party candidates' list. ''The party has looked after them with respect all these years and their political future will be secure,'' he said. The Chief Minister said he will speak to Laxman Savadi who has strongly reacted against the party decision out of sadness. ''I will speak to him and sort out the matter,'' he said.

With the BJP denying him the ticket from Athani, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the party. Asked about some party leaders deciding to leave politics after being denied party ticket, Bommai said they had only meant retirement from electoral politics and not active politics. ''Senior leaders will speak to K S Eshwarappa. S Angara is a gentleman. I will speak to him,'' the Chief Minister said. Minister and six-time MLA Angara from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district announced his retirement from politics today, after failing to get a ticket again.

