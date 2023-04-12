Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Japan foreign minister to visit Latam, Caribbean countries ahead of G7 summit

Prosecutors probe Mexico immigration chief over migrant deaths, president says MEXICO CITY - The head of Mexico's immigration agency, Francisco Garduno, is under investigation over a deadly fire last month at a migrant detention center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:01 IST
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Japan foreign minister to visit Latam, Caribbean countries ahead of G7 summit

The latest in Latin American politics today: Japan's foreign minister to visit Latam, Caribbean countries ahead of G7 summit

TOKYO - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is planning to visit Paraguay, Peru, Chile and Barbados in the build-up to May's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday. The planned visits come at a time when China is strengthening its influence in South America through investment and other means, Kyodo said.

Mexico launches anti-trafficking commission ahead of meeting with US, Canadian officials MEXICO CITY- Mexico on Wednesday created a presidential commission to fight the trafficking of synthetic drugs, firearms and ammunition, a move that comes as officials travel to Washington to meet with their U.S. and Canadian counterparts to tackle the issue.

The commission, headed largely by members of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's cabinet, is meant to battle trafficking in compliance with international agreements, according to a decree published in the federal gazette. Prosecutors probe Mexico immigration chief over migrant deaths, president says

MEXICO CITY - The head of Mexico's immigration agency, Francisco Garduno, is under investigation over a deadly fire last month at a migrant detention center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. The Mexican attorney general's office said on Tuesday it had launched a probe against the heads of the immigration authority, without giving their full names.

