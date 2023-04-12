Left Menu

Plea in HC against MVA's April 16 Nagpur rally

Days after a Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA raised objection against the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVAs Vajramuth rally planned to be held at a playground in Nagpur city on April 16, four local residents on Wednesday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the scheduled public meeting.

Days after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA raised objection against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s 'Vajramuth' rally planned to be held at a playground in Nagpur city on April 16, four local residents on Wednesday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the scheduled public meeting. This information was shared by BJP MLA from Nagpur East Krishna Khopde, who had earlier raised the objection against the rally.

The 'Vajramuth' rally of the opposition MVA, which comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, is scheduled to be held at the playground in Darshan Colony. MLA Khopde said the petition was filed in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court by four residents of Darshan Colony under the guidance of BJP corporator and advocate Dharmapal Meshram. ''The urgent petition is likely to be heard by the court on Thursday,'' the MLA said.

The BJP legislator had earlier sent a letter to Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) chairman Manoj Kumar Suryawanshi, urging him not to grant permission to hold the rally at the playground as it will spoil the premises.

