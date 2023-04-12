Left Menu

BJP fields Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:13 IST
BJP fields Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday named Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, who quit Akali Dal to join the party recently, as its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll to Jalandhar seat in Punjab.

In a release, the BJP named Tankadhar Tripathy as its candidate for the assembly bypoll to Jharsuguda seat in Odisha.

The bypolls are due on April 20 and have been necessitated due to the death of sitting lawmakers.

Atwal, a former MLA, is the son of Charanjit Singh Atwal, who was the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023