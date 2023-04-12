BJP fields Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

The BJP on Wednesday named Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, who quit Akali Dal to join the party recently, as its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll to Jalandhar seat in Punjab.

In a release, the BJP named Tankadhar Tripathy as its candidate for the assembly bypoll to Jharsuguda seat in Odisha.

The bypolls are due on April 20 and have been necessitated due to the death of sitting lawmakers.

Atwal, a former MLA, is the son of Charanjit Singh Atwal, who was the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

