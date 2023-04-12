BJP releases second list of 23 candidates for Karnataka polls

Left Menu

The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president J P Nadda earlier in the day to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president J P Nadda earlier in the day to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has already named its candidate from the seat.

Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.

The BJP had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats. It aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

