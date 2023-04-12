Left Menu

After 'Sneha Yatra' to Christian homes on Easter, Kerala BJP workers to meet and greet Muslims on Eid

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:44 IST
BJP workers in Kerala will visit the residences of Muslim community members in the state to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid next week, a party source said on Wednesday.

The party had last Sunday conducted ''Sneha Yatra'', reaching out to Christians on the occasion of Easter.

The decision to reach out to Muslims on the occasion of Eid was taken at the BJP's state core committee meeting held in Kochi on Wednesday, the source said here.

At the meeting, the BJP's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar congratulated the party's state unit for reaching out to Christians to greet them on Easter.

He informed the meeting that Narendra Modi strongly believes that Indians are beyond caste, religion, and regional thinking, and directed them to work hard to realise the prime minister's idea of uniting everyone, the source told PTI.

At the meeting, Javadekar directed the BJP workers to celebrate the ''Vishu'' with everyone on Saturday and also visit Muslim houses to exchange greetings on Eid next week, the source said.

The source also said that the prime minister's visit to a Church in New Delhi on the occasion of Easter has helped ''demolish the propaganda'' by the Congress and the Left parties that the BJP was against the minorities.

