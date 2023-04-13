Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million, according to a filing in a Florida court on Wednesday.

Cohen testified before a Manhattan grand jury that later indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, marking the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been charged with a crime. Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in that case on April 4.

The lawsuit accuses Cohen of violating his attorney-client relationship with Trump by revealing his "confidences" and "spreading falsehoods." Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

