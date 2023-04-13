Left Menu

Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 00:02 IST
Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million, according to a filing in a Florida court on Wednesday.

Cohen testified before a Manhattan grand jury that later indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, marking the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been charged with a crime. Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in that case on April 4.

The lawsuit accuses Cohen of violating his attorney-client relationship with Trump by revealing his "confidences" and "spreading falsehoods." Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
2
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
3
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023