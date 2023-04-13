Left Menu

Police use mild force to disperse BJP workers during 'Jan Aakrosh' rally in Alwar

Police resorted to use of mild force to disperse protesting BJP leaders and workers as they tried to jump over barricades near the collectorate here during a Jan Aakrosh rally of the party, officials said.The BJP is trying to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan where Assembly elections are due later this year with its statewide Jan Aakrosh rallies.BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma alleged that the police assaulted him with sticks during the protest.

PTI | Alwar | Updated: 13-04-2023 00:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police resorted to use of mild force to disperse protesting BJP leaders and workers as they tried to jump over barricades near the collectorate here during a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally of the party, officials said.

The BJP is trying to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan where Assembly elections are due later this year with its statewide 'Jan Aakrosh' rallies.

BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma alleged that the police assaulted him with sticks during the protest. The legislator, along with Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and other leaders, sat on a dharna demanding action against the erring policemen.

''The Gehlot government wants to shut everyone's mouth, therefore, the action was taken,'' Sharma said.

The sit-in was called off following intervention by senior police officers who pacified the leaders, officials said.

The BJP leaders had reached the collectorate to submit a memorandum against the Congress government in the state over issues such as exam paper leaks and ''rising'' unemployment.

During the protest, some of the party workers tried to jump over the barricades set up near the collectorate as police personnel pushed them back. Police also used mild force to disperse the crowd, officials said.

