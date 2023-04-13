Left Menu

Karnataka polls: BJP announces second list of 23 candidates, denies tickets to 7 sitting MLAs

Instead, Lokikere Nagraj got the ticket.Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka with the party facing the heat after announcing its first list of candidates on Tuesday after some aspirants who missed the bus expressing displeasure.The party has so far announced candidates for 212 of the total 224 seats.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2023 00:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 00:51 IST
Karnataka polls: BJP announces second list of 23 candidates, denies tickets to 7 sitting MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa who was recently arrested on corruption charges.

The party released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday.

The latest list does not include Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wants to contest. It also does not include candidate for the Shivamogga city segment, where sitting MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Shettar has been asked by the party's top brass to make way for youngsters, but he has asserted that he wants to contest one last time.

The list includes four Scheduled Caste, one Scheduled Tribe and two women candidates.

Channagiri MLA Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested by Lokayukta police on corruption charges, was among the incumbent MLAs who were not included in the list. Shiv Kumar has been fielded from the Channagiri seat.

In Haveri, sitting MLA Nehru Olekar was replaced by Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar, while in Byndoor, sitting MLA B Sukumar Shetty made way for Gururaj Gantihole.

Mudigere sitting MLA M P Kumaraswamy was dropped and Deepak Doddaiah was named in his place.

Recently, there was a large-scale protest against HD Kumaraswamy by a section of party workers in the constituency, when veteran leader BS Yediyurappa visited there.

Kalghatgi MLA C M Nimbannavar (76) has been replaced by Nagaraj Chabbi who quit Congress and joined the party recently, and in Mayakonda, Basavaraja Naik has been given the ticket instead of sitting MLA N Linganna.

Davangere North MLA S A Ravindranath (76) was denied renomination. Instead, Lokikere Nagraj got the ticket.

Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka with the party facing the heat after announcing its first list of candidates on Tuesday after some aspirants who missed the bus expressing displeasure.

The party has so far announced candidates for 212 of the total 224 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
2
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
3
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023