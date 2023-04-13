Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen after grand jury testimony

Donald Trump sued his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday seeking at least $500 million in damages, as the former U.S. president steps up attacks on his onetime loyal "fixer" after Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump. In a complaint filed in federal court in Miami, Trump accused Cohen of failing to keep confidential attorney-client communications private and profiting by "spreading falsehoods" about him in books and podcasts.

Colorado passes first US right to repair legislation for farmers

Colorado farmers will be able to legally fix their own equipment next year, with manufacturers including Deere & Co obliged to provide them with manuals for diagnostic software and other aids, under a measure passed by legislators in the first U.S. state to approve such a law. The Consumer Right to Repair Agriculture Equipment Act passed 46-14 in Colorado's Senate late on Tuesday, after winning approval in the state House of Representatives in February. The bill garnered bipartisan support as farmers grew increasingly frustrated with costly repairs and inflated input prices denting their profits.

Judge sanctions Fox for withholding evidence in Dominion $1.6 defamation case

The judge overseeing the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems on Wednesday sanctioned Fox News, handing the ballot-machine company a fresh chance to gather evidence after Fox withheld records until the eve of trial, a person present during Wednesday's court hearing said. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said he would also very likely tap an outside investigator to probe Fox's late disclosure of the evidence and take whatever steps necessary to remedy the situation, which he described as troubling, the person said.

Mother of Louisville shooter frantically called 911 to warn of his plans

The mother of the 25-year-old bank employee who killed five people and wounded nine others in a shooting rampage at his Kentucky workplace on Monday had frantically called 911 to report her son's intention, emergency calls released on Wednesday showed. The calls, one of which came from an employee who witnessed the attack while on a video conference meeting, were shared by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department hours before hundreds of residents gathered to mourn at a vigil at the city's Muhammad Ali Center.

Juul to pay $462 million to six US states, D.C. over youth addiction claims

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc agreed on Wednesday to pay $462 million over eight years to settle claims by six U.S. states including New York and California, along with the District of Columbia, that it unlawfully marketed its addictive products to minors. The deal, which also included Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Mexico, means that San Francisco-based Juul has now settled with 45 states for more than $1 billion, putting most of the long-running litigation over its business practices to rest. The company did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

Memphis returns second expelled Tennessee lawmaker back to statehouse

Local government officials in Memphis, Tennessee, voted on Wednesday to return the second of two Democratic state lawmakers who were expelled last week for protesting gun violence on the chamber floor. In a rare rebuke last week, Republicans who control the state House of Representatives voted to kick out Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two Black men in their late 20s who had recently joined the legislature, over their rule-breaking peaceful protest on the floor on March 30.

Biden administration urges action on child labor from meat companies

Meat companies should examine their supply chains for evidence of child labor, the Biden administration said in a letter sent to top meatpacking companies on Wednesday. The letter is part of an effort by several agencies, led by the Department of Labor, to curb the use of illegal child labor across sectors. Since 2018, illegal employment of children has risen 69% in the U.S., according to the agency.

Abortion pill access may continue even if FDA loses US court battle

The U.S. Justice Department is racing this week to convince a federal appeals court, or possibly the U.S. Supreme Court, to put on hold a judge's order suspending the government's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, which is used in more than half of all abortions in the country. But even if those legal efforts fail and last Friday's order by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas goes into effect, essentially rendering the drug unapproved, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could nonetheless continue to allow access to the drug, legal experts say.

JPMorgan was urged to cut ties to Jeffrey Epstein, lawsuit claims

A new version of a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking includes claims that the bank ignored pleas to cut ties with the financier, and that someone joked about whether Epstein knew Miley Cyrus. In a complaint made public on Wednesday, the U.S. Virgin Islands said JPMorgan compliance officials urged the bank to sever ties with Epstein years before it did so in 2013.

Proud Boy tells jury he had no plan to attack U.S. Capitol before Jan. 6

A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys testified to a jury on Wednesday that he had no plan to attack the U.S. Capitol before he entered it with hundreds of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, attempting to overturn his election defeat. Zachary Rehl, one of five Proud Boy members facing seditious conspiracy and other criminal charges for their role in the attack, spent two days this week answering questions from his attorney about his conduct that day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)