China's foreign minister wants more Chinese enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan
China's foreign minister Qin Gang said he encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan and is willing to expand the import of high-quality products from that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
During talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the country's acting foreign minister, Qin stressed that the two sides should implement a five-year plan for economic, trade and investment cooperation.
In addition, Qin welcomed Mirziyoyev to China to attend the China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)