Left Menu

China's foreign minister wants more Chinese enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 05:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 05:35 IST
China's foreign minister wants more Chinese enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan

China's foreign minister Qin Gang said he encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan and is willing to expand the import of high-quality products from that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

During talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the country's acting foreign minister, Qin stressed that the two sides should implement a five-year plan for economic, trade and investment cooperation.

In addition, Qin welcomed Mirziyoyev to China to attend the China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023