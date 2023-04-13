Left Menu

Moldova needs $275 mln to modernise armed forces -defence official

Moldova needs 250 million euros ($275 million) to modernise its armed forces following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last year, a senior defence official in the pro-Western country said on Wednesday. "The starting point for a change in public opinion towards the development of the defence sector was naturally the shock of February 2022," Valeriu Mija, Secretary of State for Defence Policy and National Army Reform in the defence ministry, told a forum on national security in the capital, Chisinau.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 05:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 05:36 IST
Moldova needs $275 mln to modernise armed forces -defence official

Moldova needs 250 million euros ($275 million) to modernise its armed forces following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last year, a senior defence official in the pro-Western country said on Wednesday.

"The starting point for a change in public opinion towards the development of the defence sector was naturally the shock of February 2022," Valeriu Mija, Secretary of State for Defence Policy and National Army Reform in the defence ministry, told a forum on national security in the capital, Chisinau. "In other words, the period of romanticism with the dream of eternal peace has ended, and a different approach is needed," he told the gathering.

"In our opinion, 250 million euros are needed for the modernisation of the armed forces." One of Europe's poorest countries, ex-Soviet Moldova is seeking European Union entry but is shut out from NATO membership by the principle of neutrality set out in its constitution.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has repeatedly denounced the war in Ukraine, which has sent parts of missiles fired in the conflict over the border to land in her country. The country has received generous Western funding since Sandu took office in 2020 with a mandate to fight corruption and move closer to Europe. Mija noted the country should receive 87 million euros from a European peace fund this year as well as a budget boost of 80 million euros.

"There are other figures that cannot be disclosed publicly, including due to commercial secrets," Mija said. "For example, the purchase of air defence systems was not a priority until quite recently, but the events of last year forced us to reconsider our opinion, and this will require funds." A country of 2.5 million, Moldova remains beset by the presence of a pro-Russian separatist statelet, Transdniestria, 30 years after a brief war pitting it against newly independent Moldova's army.

Some 1,500 Russian "peacekeepers" remain in Transdniestria and its leaders accuse Ukraine of trying to topple them. In turn, Moldova accuses Russia of trying to destabilise it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023