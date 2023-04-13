Left Menu

K'taka: BJP names 212 candidates so far, no call on Jagadish Shettar, his traditional seat yet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 06:40 IST
K'taka: BJP names 212 candidates so far, no call on Jagadish Shettar, his traditional seat yet
  • Country:
  • India

With the filing of nominations for the Karnataka assembly polls beginning from Thursday, the BJP has so far named 212 candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member House.

The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has not named its candidate from the seat yet.

Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.

The BJP, which had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats, aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023