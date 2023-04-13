Haryana Govt approves rail connectivity from IGIA Delhi to Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar

Haryana Government on Wednesday approved the proposal for Rail Connectivity between IGI Airport Delhi and Maharaja Agrasen Airport Hisar, state government officials informed on Wednesday. "Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has approved the proposal of Rail Connectivity between IGI Airport Delhi and Maharaja Agrasen Airport Hisar via Bijwasan-Gurugram-Garhi Harsaru- Sultanpur-Farukhnagar-Jhajjar for freight as well as passengers. Accordingly, the feasibility report has been presented in the meeting of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HRIDC) presided over by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal who is also the Chairman of HRIDC," the official statement said.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal stated that the proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Railways. "Project will be sent to the Ministry of Railways for sanction. The rail link between Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar - Jhajjar will be developed while in the second phase, the connectivity to Maharaja Agrasen Airport Hisar will be taken up. He said that the rail connectivity links will boost regional development, improve transportation efficiency, and promote sustainable mobility for both freight and passengers," it mentioned.

"While reviewing various other railway projects, the Chief Secretary appreciated the progress near Manesar and directed the officers to set the timeline and fix physical milestones for the year 2023-24," it added. Managing Director, HRIDC, Rajesh Agarwal apprised in the meeting that the proposed project route is Garhi Harsaru - Farukhnagar (11 km) existing single line, Farukhnagar - Jhajjar (24 km) missing link double line to be developed for the double line at the total cost of Rs 1225 crore.

"Jhajjar - Rohtak (37 km) in an existing single line, Rohtak-Dobh Bahali-Hansi (68 km) which is under progress by northern railways. Hansi-Maharaja Agrasen Airport Hisar (25 Km) will be developed in the second phase," it said. A loan of Rs. 1040 crore from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has been sanctioned for the rail infrastructure projects in the state, for this the agreement will be signed soon.

"MD Rajesh Agarwal mentioned that Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) was given an amount of Rs. 874 Crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for capital Investment for 2022-23 by the Union Finance Ministry. The Government of India has extended the scheme for which the proposal for 2023-24 will be sent for assistance soon," it said. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary (Civil Aviation) Ankur Gupta, and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

