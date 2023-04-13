'Avoid student assembly in afternoons', Delhi Govt issues guidelines to schools

In the wake of predictions of upcoming heat waves in the national capital, Delhi Government on Wednesday issued guidelines on school preparedness for ongoing summers. In a circular issued by Delhi Government, it stated that all the schools in Delhi recognized under the directorate of education have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift.

"As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness," it said. "All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes," an official circular mentioned.

The Directorate of Education in its circular mentioned that the schools have to sensitize students to cover their heads during day time. "Sensitize students to cover their heads (use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight) when coming or leaving the school)

Directorate further mentioned that schools will have to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness. (ANI)

