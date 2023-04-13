Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 08:20 IST
BJP fields Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll
The BJP has named Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, who quit Akali Dal to join the party recently, as its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll to Jalandhar seat in Punjab.

In a release last on Wednesday, the BJP also named Tankadhar Tripathy as its candidate for the assembly bypoll to Jharsuguda seat in Odisha.

The bypolls are due on May 10 and have been necessitated due to the death of sitting lawmakers. The results will be announced on May 13.

Atwal, a former MLA, is the son of Charanjit Singh Atwal, who was the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

