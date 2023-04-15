Left Menu

BJP delegates meet J'khand Guv, seek judicial inquiry into police action during protest march

A five-member BJP delegation on Saturday met Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan and sought a judicial inquiry into police action on saffron party workers during the state secretariat gherao programme on April 11.The delegation, led by BJP state president Deepak Prakash, comprised two former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Babulal Marandi and two other leaders.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-04-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 18:36 IST
The delegation, led by BJP state president Deepak Prakash, comprised two former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Babulal Marandi and two other leaders. ''We informed the governor how the administration used water cannons, fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge on BJP leaders and workers, who were on their way to gherao the state secretariat democratically. Several party workers were seriously injured in the police action. Thereafter, fake cases were filed against our supporters,'' Prakash said. The team sought a ''judicial inquiry into the police action and filing of fake cases against BJP leaders and workers'', he said. An FIR has been registered against 41 BJP leaders and workers, including Union Minister Arjun Munda, Prakash, Das and Marandi, at Dhurwa Police Station for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during the saffron party's state secretariat gherao programme in Ranchi earlier this week. The Dhurwa Police Station on Friday issued notices to five BJP leaders, including the party's state president, to appear before it for questioning on April 22.

Asked whether he will appear for questioning, Prakash said, "Let the time come.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

