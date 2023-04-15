Jaishankar visits century-old temple before concluding visit to Mozambique
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday offered prayers at the century-old Salamanga Temple of Shree Ramchandrajee before he concluded his first official visit to Mozambique.Delighted to interact with our community there. He also met the Indian community in this key African nation.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday offered prayers at the century-old Salamanga Temple of Shree Ramchandrajee before he concluded his first official visit to Mozambique.
''Delighted to interact with our community there. Prayed for their health, well-being and success,'' the minister tweeted.
Jaishankar, who is on a visit to African countries Uganda and Mozambique from April 10 to 15, on Friday, called on Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi and discussed ways to expand the bilateral development corporation.
The minister also committed to work for the advancement of the partnership in areas like trade, investments, and defence.
Jaishankar also co-chaired the 5th India-Mozambique Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Veronica Macamo. He also met the Indian community in this key African nation. (
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uganda: Disciplinary action against Justice Kisaakye may amount to retaliation for her ruling
Ugandan forces take over east Congo town as M23 rebels leave
Ugandan forces take over east Congo town as M23 rebels leave
Jaishankar meets Uganda's President, congratulates the African nation on assuming NAM chairship
EAM Jaishankar launches 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' in Uganda