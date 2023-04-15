Jaishankar visits century-old temple before concluding visit to Mozambique

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday offered prayers at the century-old Salamanga Temple of Shree Ramchandrajee before he concluded his first official visit to Mozambique.

''Delighted to interact with our community there. Prayed for their health, well-being and success,'' the minister tweeted.

Jaishankar, who is on a visit to African countries Uganda and Mozambique from April 10 to 15, on Friday, called on Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi and discussed ways to expand the bilateral development corporation.

The minister also committed to work for the advancement of the partnership in areas like trade, investments, and defence.

Jaishankar also co-chaired the 5th India-Mozambique Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Veronica Macamo. He also met the Indian community in this key African nation. (

