Ensure party membership crosses two crore mark soon; Stalin tells cadres

During his brief interaction which was held virtually, Stalin exhorted the cadres to focus on crossing the two crore membership and formation of booth committees in a bid to strengthen his party at the grass root level. Shared two significant points -- on party membership and setting up of booth committees with constituency observers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
DMK President and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday interacted with his party constituency observers with just a year to go for the conduct of general elections. During his brief interaction which was held virtually, Stalin exhorted the cadres to focus on crossing the two crore membership and formation of booth committees in a bid to strengthen his party at the grass root level. ''Shared two significant points -- on party membership and setting up of booth committees with constituency observers. I encouraged them to achieve the two crore membership soon,'' he said on Twitter. Parliamentary elections are slated to be held in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

