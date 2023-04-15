Left Menu

Deeply saddened: President Murmu on loss of lives in road accident in UP's Shahjahanpur

Deeply saddened: President Murmu on loss of lives in road accident in UP's Shahjahanpur
Eleven people, including eight children, were killed and 24 injured when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in fell from a bridge near Birsinghpur village in Shahjahanpur, according to police. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.

Eleven people, including eight children, were killed and 24 injured when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in fell from a bridge near Birsinghpur village in Shahjahanpur, according to police.

The passengers were on their way to fetch water from the Garra river for a 'Bhagwat Katha' ''I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties, including women and children, in a road accident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,'' Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

