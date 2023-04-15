Left Menu

Amit Shah reaches Mumbai, to hold key meet with senior BJP leaders, CM Shinde

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Mumbai on Saturday evening where he will hold key meeting with senior leaders of the party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Mumbai on Saturday evening where he will hold a key meeting with senior party leaders. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, Tourism minister Mangalprabhat Lodha along with other party MPs and MLAs, welcomed Shah at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.

The Home minister was in Rajasthan earlier on Saturday where he addressed a public meeting. According to sources, Shah will hold a meeting with BJP leaders of the state unit and discussions will centre around the party's strategy for the upcoming elections. The meeting will take place at Sahyadri State Guest House. There will also be discussions about Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, other civic polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

Shah is also likely to hold a meeting with CM Shinde to discuss a strategy around the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the functioning of the state government. The Union Home minister will also attend a grand function in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai where he will confer Maharashtra Bhushan, the state's highest civilian honour, on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. (ANI)

