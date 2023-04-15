Self-proclaimed leaders of weaker sections ruined them: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said ''self-proclaimed'' leaders of the weaker and underprivileged sections of the society ruined their future by usurping money meant for student scholarships.

Mann was addressing a gathering at a function organised by the Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu Sampraday Society here, according to an official release.

The chief minister bemoaned that poor people have been ditched by those who claimed to be their leaders.

He accused previous governments in the state of ruining the future of poor students by ''usurping'' money meant for the post-matriculation scholarship scheme.

These leaders ''back-stabbed'' their own community by grabbing the scholarship money meant for Scheduled Caste (SC) students, Mann said.

They misled their people by creating a mirage of their well-being, whereas they did not take a single step for an uplift of the weaker sections, he added.

Mann alleged that these leaders ''shamefully'' used the poor people to scale new heights in their political careers and amassed wealth by plundering public money.

He said they earned votes in the name of ''eliminating poverty'' but even after 75 years of independence, this menace continues to jeopardise the progress of Punjab and its people.

The previous governments were ''neck deep'' in corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleged.

Citing an example, he said the fact that two machines for counting currency notes were recovered from a former minister's home at Hoshiarpur reflects how ''mercilessly these leaders minted money illegally by misusing their official positions''.

However, the chief minister vowed that none of these leaders will be spared and they will be made accountable for every sin committed against Punjab and its people.

He said over the last one year, the AAP government in Punjab has put in strenuous efforts to ensure that people get the benefits of the welfare schemes.

The chief minister also alleged that in the past, affluent people used to get the benefits of such schemes and those deserving were left out.

He said this trend has been reversed now as only the needy people are being given subsidies.

