Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 14 in Motihari

The death toll in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Motihari (East Champaran district) climbed to fourteen on Saturday amidst a political blame game in the state.

The deaths took place in Turkauliya, Harsiddhi, Sugauli and Paharpur areas of the district, officials said. Some ten people have been arrested in connection with the sale and transportation of illicit liquor.

Police was informed that some villagers have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"Police teams were immediately sent to different hospitals in the city. Finally, officials came to know that two residents of Motihari died in Muzaffarpur during treatment and another died at Motihari Sadar hospital,'' a statement issued by the district administration said.

Apart from this, police teams were also informed that 11 more people died, probably after similarly consuming spurious liquor, ''but their bodies were cremated by villagers without informing police" the statement said. Officials also said some ten more people were critically ill people and are being treated at Motihari Sadar hospital. "The police have so far arrested a total ten persons as part of their investigation into the incident. A man-hunt has also been launched to nab others involved in illegal liquor trade. Excise department officials are also probing the incident", officials said. Reacting to Motihari's suspected hooch tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, on Saturday said, "I have been maintaining that liquor is bad and shouldn't be consumed. I have asked officials to take strict action against those who violate prohibition laws". However, holding the Kumar-led government responsible for the Motihari hooch tragedy, Samrat Choudhary, Bihar BJP President, said, "The CM should stop dreaming about becoming the prime minister and instead take care of the state. The state government is responsible for this tragedy ... we demand compensation for family members of those who died in the incident". The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. However, incidents of smuggling of liquor continue to be reported from the state notwithstanding the ongoing drive against bootleggers.

In the last major hooch tragedy in December 2022 scores of people died after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district.

