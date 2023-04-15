Left Menu

T'gana Minister Rama Rao, state BJP prez thank Centre for decision to conduct CAPF exam in regional languages

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision to conduct the constable general duty examination for Central Armed Police Forces CAPF in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 22:29 IST
T'gana Minister Rama Rao, state BJP prez thank Centre for decision to conduct CAPF exam in regional languages
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision to conduct the constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted: ''I thank HM @AmitShah Ji for agreeing to conduct the CRPF examination in 13 regional languages including Telugu. This will surely help thousands of aspirants from Telugu speaking states.'' Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha member, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the significant decision. ''A welcome move which will open up opportunities for local youth who can now write exams in Telugu and 12 other regional languages. Gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Shri @AmitShah ji for the landmark decision,'' Sanjay Kumar said in a tweet. Rama Rao on April 7 wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the test for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) be conducted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages as well, other than English and Hindi. Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry has approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023