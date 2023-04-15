Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia says Wagner fighters seize two more parts of Bakhmut

Fighters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group have captured two more areas of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday. Wagner has spearheaded Russia's attempt to take Bakhmut since last summer in what has been the longest and deadliest battle of the war for both sides. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

FIGHTING * Russian missiles hit residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, killing 11 people, wounding 21 and reducing parts of apartment blocks to a tangled mess of metal and concrete.

* A mother and her daughter were killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday by a Russian artillery strike, the regional administration said. * Four people were killed and 10 wounded by Ukrainian shelling of a residential area in a Russian-controlled town in eastern Ukraine, the top Russian-installed official in the region said. Reuters was unable to independently verify the shelling or the casualties in the town of Yasynuvata.

GRAIN EXPORTS * The Polish government has decided to ban imports of grain and other food from Ukraine to protect the Polish agricultural sector, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczyński, said on Saturday.

RUSSIA'S MILITARY DRAFT * Russia's regular spring military draft campaign is proceeding as scheduled and there are no plans to send out mass electronic notices under a new system just signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, a top official said on Saturday.

DIPLOMACY * U.S. consular officers have not been granted access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, adding that Moscow should provide access "now".

* Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday in which the leaders discussed Macron's visit to China, Zelenskiy said. * China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia from April 16-19, and meet Russian military officials, the Chinese defence ministry said. U.S. officials have expressed concern China might supply arms to Russia, something Beijing has denied.

* European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it would be hard for Europe to trust China if it did not try to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis based on Russia's withdrawal from Ukrainian territory. PLAYING ON, DESPITE WAR

* Ukrainian pianist Roman Lopatynskyi rehearsed in the dark and played concerts by candlelight as air raid sirens resounded across his native Kyiv. The 29-year-old is participating in the International Competition for Young Pianists in Memory of Vladimir Horowitz, which is being held outside Ukraine for the first time since its inception in 1995 due to the Russian invasion. * Ukraine's national ice hockey players have been forced to train with air raid sirens interrupting practice, sending them underground for cover as they worry about their loved ones, but they have managed to keep their focus.

ECONOMY * U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written to Russia, Ukraine and Turkey to raise concerns about the implementation of a deal that allows the safe wartime export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

* Ukraine secured promises of $5 billion in additional funding to support its fight against Russia amid "fruitful meetings" in Washington this week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday. IN-DEPTH STORIES

* ANALYSIS-Russia's military production, state splurge ease sanctions pain * INSIGHT- Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on different front

* Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons (Compiled by Reuters editors)

