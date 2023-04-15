Left Menu

India always has spiritual democracy and this identity is called Hindutva, says RSS leader

Rashtriya Swayamevak Sangh RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Saturday said India always had spiritual democracy and it is this identity which is known as Hindutva in the world.He also said unlike in Pakistan, so-called minorities in India have many equal rights, which is Hinduness of the Indian constitution.Speaking on the topic Sanatan Bharat in a programme organised by Hindu Dharm Sankriti Mandir here, Vaidya said the meaning of the word rashtra should be understood correctly as Bharat is neither nationalist nor Rashtrawadi but is Rashtriya.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-04-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 22:53 IST
India always has spiritual democracy and this identity is called Hindutva, says RSS leader
RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Saturday said India always had spiritual democracy and it is this identity which is known as Hindutva in the world.

He also said unlike in Pakistan, ''so-called'' minorities in India have many equal rights, which is ''Hinduness of the Indian constitution''.

Speaking on the topic 'Sanatan Bharat'' in a programme organised by Hindu Dharm Sankriti Mandir here, Vaidya said the meaning of the word ''rashtra'' should be understood correctly as Bharat is neither nationalist nor Rashtrawadi but is ''Rashtriya''. ''India always had spiritual democracy and it is the identity of India which has got the name Hindutva in the entire world. It is wrong to call it Hinduism in English but it should be called Hinduness,'' he added.

Vaidya said religion should not be regarded as ''Dharma'' because Dharma is entirely different and everyone has the freedom to choose ''upasana'' (forms of worship). ''In Bharat, religion is as personal as one's toothbrush,'' he said quoting Hindutva ideologue Dattopant Thengdi. Vaidya said India and Pakistan were one stock and the Constitutions of both countries were prepared at the same time. ''However, minorities in Pakistan do not have equal rights in their Constitution. But, in Indian Constitution, the so-called minorities have many equal rights and this is the Hinduness of our Constitution'', he added. Vaidya said India is not nationalist but it is Rashtriya.

''We are not nationalist, we are not rashtrawadi but we are 'Rashtriya'. In the Indian context, (the meaning of) rashtra is different while (the meaning of) nation in the West is different. In India, samaj (society) is rashtra. Hence rashtra is a society that needs to be connected and become Rashtriya'', he added. Vaidya said nationalism in Europe has the baggage of Hitler and Mussolini. He said caste and casteism are two different things.

''Casteism is absolutely wrong and it does not have any basis shastras (scriptures). Casteism should be eradicated from society. When every person is part of God and all are one, then why (classifications of) high caste, low caste, and untouchables etc''? he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023