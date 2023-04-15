Left Menu

T'gana: BJP demands inquiry by sitting judge into TSPSC paper leak

The BJP in Telangana on Saturday demanded that an inquiry by a sitting judge be conducted into the alleged leak of question paper of recruitment test conducted by the state public service commission and provide financial assistance of Rs one lakh to those who suffered loss due to the leak.Addressing a nirudyoga march march in support of unemployed youth at Warangal Saturday night, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remained silent on the leak , failing to provide reassurance to the aspirants.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 22:55 IST
Addressing a 'nirudyoga march' (march in support of unemployed youth) at Warangal Saturday night, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remained silent on the ''leak'' , failing to provide reassurance to the aspirants. He demanded that the government pay financial assistance of Rs one lakh to the unemployed youth who suffered loss to due to the alleged paper leak. The march is aimed at teaching a lesson to to the BRS government and to demand compensation to the unemployed youth who are affected by the ''leak'', he said. Sanjay Kumar announced that another march in support of the unemployed would be held at Mahabubnagar on April 21, followed by other district headquarters. Subsequently, the party would organise a 'million march' in Hyderabad, he said. The BJP, in the event of coming to power in the state, would release 'job calendar' and take steps to fill up vacancies in government departments, he added.

