Union Ministers, K'taka CM Bommai meet Shettar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan met a defiant Jagadish Shettar at his residence on Saturday night.

The BJP has asked the 67-year old Shettar, a former chief minister, not to contest the May 10 Assembly elections to make way for young people. However, Shettar, who had served as the Leader of the Opposition when the Congress was in power from 2014 to 2018, has made it clear that he would certainly contest the elections and make his stand clear by Sunday. According to BJP sources, Bommai, Joshi and Pradhan reached Shettar's house to resolve the issue. Prior to the meeting, Shettar, a six-time MLA, told reporters that he has been offered to allow anyone from his family to contest the election but he said he did not agree to it. ''The only point here is whether they (the BJP leadership) want to give me a ticket or not. It is yes or no. Based on their decision I will spell out my next course of action,'' the former Chief Minister said. Shettar has said that would have a direct bearing on at least 20 to 25 constituencies apart from the effect all over the state if he did not get a ticket. Earlier in the day, his supporters staged a protest. This apart, at least 16 Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors sent their resignations to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel protesting against denial of ticket to Shettar.

