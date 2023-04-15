Punjab CM Mann, some ministers, MLAs expected to accompany Kejriwal to CBI headquarters Sunday

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:43 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and some of his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs are expected to accompany AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, party sources said.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI at its office in Delhi for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. He has been summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the case.

After the CBI summons on Friday, Mann had said that it was very difficult to suppress Kejriwal's voice.

''We are standing with him like a rock,'' he had said.

"It is very difficult to suppress the voice of Arvind Kejriwal ji. Those who speak the truth make place in the people's hearts. No one can delete anyone from the hearts of the people. We are standing with him like a rock..,'' Mann had tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, activists of the AAP will hold a protest against the BJP-led central government in Amritsar on Sunday.

Punjab Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan called Kejriwal as the "hero of honest politics" who follows Babasaheb B R Ambedkar.

"Threatening Arvind Kejriwal through CBI summons cannot stop the revolutionary steps being taken in the field of health and education," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

