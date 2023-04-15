Left Menu

Excise policy case: AAP to protest in Delhi during Kejriwal's questioning at CBI office

Aam Aadmi Party will stage a protest in the national capital during the questioning of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CBI office on Sunday, sources said.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:46 IST
Excise policy case: AAP to protest in Delhi during Kejriwal's questioning at CBI office
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party will stage a protest in the national capital during the questioning of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CBI office on Sunday, sources said. Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, to which the Chief Minister said he would appear for questioning.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office on Sunday morning. During his visit to the CBI office, Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of AAP will also be with him.

In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, on April 16. AAP leaders said Kejriwal will appear before CBI for questioning.

The CBI move drew sharp criticism from Delhi's ruling party while BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that if the probe agency summoned Kejriwal, it must have had "some corruption charges" against him. Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise case.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh made corruption allegations against the Modi government after CBI decision to summon Kejriwal in the excise case. He said the "conspiracy hatched" against Kejriwal will not silence his voice.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been sent a CBI summon. I'd like to tell the PM, 'you and your government are neck-deep in corruption and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summons. Your conspiracy to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 will not stifle his voice," he said at a press conference. Sanjay Singh alleged that Kejriwal had been summoned because he tried to "expose BJP's corruption" in the Delhi Assembly.

"In Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal tried to make the nation understand through a very convincing and detailed way about the whole corruption...His (Kejriwal) voice will reach every house, every village, every locality..." he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023