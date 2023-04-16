Left Menu

Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar resigns from BJP over denial of ticket for K’taka assembly elections

The 67-year-old leader said he would tender his resignation from the party as well as the assembly.Shettar, who was the leader of the opposition when the Congress was in power, also said he would contest the upcoming assembly election for sure.Recalling his contribution to the party and the key posts he held in the state, Shettar said, I am upset with the way I was humiliated...I thought I must challenge them.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 16-04-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 00:11 IST
Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar resigns from BJP over denial of ticket for K’taka assembly elections
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday announced his resignation from the BJP after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. The 67-year-old leader said he would tender his resignation from the party as well as the assembly.

Shettar, who was the leader of the opposition when the Congress was in power, also said he would contest the upcoming assembly election for sure.

Recalling his contribution to the party and the key posts he held in the state, Shettar said, ''I am upset with the way I was humiliated...I thought I must challenge them. Hence, I have decided fight the election. I will go to Sirsi and tender my resignation from the Assembly (to the speaker). Eventually i will resign from the party which I had built in the state.'' The Lingayat leader also alleged that there was a systematic conspiracy against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023