Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar resigns from BJP over denial of ticket for K’taka assembly elections

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday announced his resignation from the BJP after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. The 67-year-old leader said he would tender his resignation from the party as well as the assembly.

Shettar, who was the leader of the opposition when the Congress was in power, also said he would contest the upcoming assembly election for sure.

Recalling his contribution to the party and the key posts he held in the state, Shettar said, ''I am upset with the way I was humiliated...I thought I must challenge them. Hence, I have decided fight the election. I will go to Sirsi and tender my resignation from the Assembly (to the speaker). Eventually i will resign from the party which I had built in the state.'' The Lingayat leader also alleged that there was a systematic conspiracy against him.

