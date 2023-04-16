Left Menu

Take effective action to control criminal activities in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2023 03:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 00:30 IST
Ashok Gehlot in Pali. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed officials to take effective and prompt action to control criminal activities and maintain law and order in the state, according to an official statement.

The chief minister was addressing a law and order review meeting at his official residence here on Saturday, the statement said.

Gehlot said the entire focus of the police should be on catching criminals and ensuring that they get the strictest punishment.

He directed the officials to investigate and monitor criminal cases with a new approach along with ensuring speedy justice for the victims.

The chief minister said action taken by the police recently has had a positive impact across the state and there has been a constant decline in the crime rate.

​In a statement, Gehlot expressed concern over the incidents of people staging dharnas with bodies, blocking roads and violating law and order in various situations.

In such situations, anti-social elements mislead such families and try to provoke them against the police and the administration. This affects the law and order in the area and locals face problems, he said.

He directed the police to identify such anti-social elements and take strict action against them.

