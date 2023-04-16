Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pence booed at NRA gathering even as he seeks to move right of Trump on guns

Former Vice President Mike Pence was booed at a gathering of the country's largest gun rights lobby on Friday even as he sought to present himself as a more ardent defender of gun rights than his former boss Donald Trump. Trump, meanwhile, used the same forum on Friday to declare he would be a "fearless champion" of Americans' right to bear arms. Trump is considered a leading contender for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination while Pence has said he is nearing a decision on a possible run.

Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt

A Canadian Pacific freight train derailed and caught fire in Maine on Saturday, causing minor injuries to three rail employees. "A total of three locomotive engines and six rail cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring derailed into a wooded area, where they caught fire and started a small forest fire," Maine's Forest Department said in a statement to Reuters.

Biden says he will announce run for re-election 'soon'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he has decided to run for a second term and would formally announce his re-election campaign "relatively soon." "We'll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," Biden told reporters at the tail-end of an emotional trip to Ireland. "I told you my plan is to run again."

Airman suspected of leaking secret US documents hit with federal charges

A 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard accused of leaking top secret military intelligence records online was charged on Friday with unlawfully copying and transmitting classified material. Jack Douglas Teixeira of North Dighton, Massachusetts, who was arrested by heavily armed FBI agents at his home on Thursday, made his initial appearance in a crowded federal court wearing a brown khaki jumpsuit.

U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily halted lower court rulings that set limits on access to the abortion pill mifepristone, giving the nation's top judicial body time to weigh a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to defend the drug amid a challenge by anti-abortion groups. The action by the conservative justice, who handles emergency matters arising from a group of states including Texas, freezes the litigation and maintains the current availability of mifepristone pending a further order from himself or the entire court.

Republican Mike Pompeo says he will not seek U.S. presidential nomination

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he will not enter the 2024 presidential race, which would have pitted him against his former boss Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. Pompeo, 59, said he decided with his wife that he would not be a candidate for the office due to personal reasons.

2024 White House hopeful Tim Scott is calling for unity. But many Republicans want a brawl

On issues of policy, Tim Scott, the latest Republican to declare he is interested in a 2024 presidential bid, runs largely with the current, following the party line on hot button matters from abortion to immigration. On issues of style, however, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate is swimming against the tide, betting that a relentless focus on unity and optimism can appeal in a party where many voters appear hungry for a bare-knuckled brawl.

Judge rejects Trump's bid to learn juror names at defamation trial

Donald Trump will not learn the identities of jurors expected to decide at an upcoming civil trial whether the former president defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll, who also claims Trump raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday rejected Trump's renewed effort to require that prospective jurors provide their names, employment and 38 other pieces of information on written questionnaires.

In signing 6-week ban, DeSantis wades into thorny debate over abortion and 2024

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban on April 14, 2022, he held a morning ceremony at a church in front of an enormous "Protect Life" sign, flanked by women and children. On Thursday, exactly one year later, DeSantis – now a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate – signed a six-week ban with decidedly less fanfare. The bill signing took place at 10:45 p.m., with no advance notice to the national media.

Mexico and U.S. search for three American sailors last seen in Sinaloa

Mexico's Navy and the United States are searching for three American sailors who were last seen on April 4 in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The three sailors reportedly left the port city of Mazatlan en route to San Diego and were due to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 for provisions and to report in, but they never made it.

