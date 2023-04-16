"Perfect example of Yogi's big failure on law and order," says Owaisi after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the murders of mafia turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed is a perfect example of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's big failure on law and order in Uttar Pradesh. In the aftermath of the killings of Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and said, "Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law and order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder".

He further stated there if murderers are celebrated as heroes then what is the function of the judicial system in society? "In a society where murderers are heroes, what is the function of the court and justice system in that society?" Owaisi tweeted.

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

Shortly after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said crime has reached its peak in the state and the morale of the "criminals" has grown by leaps and bounds. "Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted. (ANI)

