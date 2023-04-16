Left Menu

Goan artist dedicates stunning sand art to G20 at Miramar beach

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-04-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 18:51 IST
The upcoming G20 meetings in Goa will showcase the talents of local artists, including Kaavi artist Sagar Naik Mule, who has displayed his sand art at Miramar beach, an official said on Sunday.

Mule and his friend Deepak Gaonkar have displayed the sand art at Miramar beach and they will host an exhibition with a live demonstration at Grand Hyatt Goa for the G20 delegates, the senior government spokesperson said. The sand art depicts Kaavi pattern known as "flower of life", he said.

Kaavi is a form of mural art found in Konkan region, especially in temples of Goa.

Talking to reporters, Mule said, "I am thankful and blessed for the opportunity that I got through this platform of G20." Mule said his work is rooted in earth, and he is happy that the event is being hosted on Indian soil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

