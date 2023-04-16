Left Menu

AAP workers try to gherao CBI office in Jaipur, cops foil attempt

The questioning was still continuing till 530 pm.The agency had summoned Kejriwal on Friday seeking his appearance as a witness before the investigation team to answer their queries on the inputs generated during the probe in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was also arrested on February 26.Targeting the BJP and the Modi government, Rajasthan AAP president Naveen Paliwal alleged the Centre is plotting against the AAP and its leaders.The BJP is anxious because the AAP has got the status of a national party.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 19:02 IST
AAP workers try to gherao CBI office in Jaipur, cops foil attempt
  • Country:
  • India

AAP workers on Sunday tried to gherao the CBI office here on Sunday as they protested against the Centre over the probe agency's questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, but the police thwarted their attempt.

Later, the party workers blocked the Tonk Road at the Narayan Singh Circle and raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

Kejriwal reached the heavily fortified headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi at around 11 am. The questioning was still continuing till 5:30 pm.

The agency had summoned Kejriwal on Friday seeking his appearance as a witness before the investigation team to answer their queries on the inputs generated during the probe in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was also arrested on February 26.

Targeting the BJP and the Modi government, Rajasthan AAP president Naveen Paliwal alleged the Centre is ''plotting against the AAP'' and its leaders.

The BJP is anxious because the AAP has got the status of a national party. Due to this, the Modi government is conspiring to weaken the AAP, he charged.

Paliwal alleged the government is scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity and is threatening AAP leaders by misusing investigating agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, and the Income Tax department.

No matter how many conspiracies the BJP hatches, the AAP will not bow down. Every AAP worker will continue to work for the country till his last breath and fight against the anti-national forces, he said.

In a five-minute video message on Twitter before arriving at the heavily fortified CBI headquarters, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP might have ordered the agency to arrest him.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023