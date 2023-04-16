Vivekananda Reddy murder: Will fight to any extent to prove innocence, says Y S Avinash Reddy on father Bhaskar Reddy's arrest

Following the arrest of Y S Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and father of Kadapa Member of Parliament Y S Avinash Reddy in the wee hours of Sunday in connection with the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, Avinash declared they would fight to any extent to prove innocence.

Vivekananda, the younger brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the State Assembly elections.

Speaking to regional language news channels in Pulivendula, Avinash said the investigation was faulty and would not stand the test of law, and that they (he too is an accused in the case) would prove their innocence even in the face of harassment. "Our righteousness will definitely stand. We will fight to any extent. We have complete faith and respect on the judiciary…We will fight and come out as innocent people. I still say justice should prevail," said Avinash Reddy.

Following his arrest, the CBI drove Bhaskar Reddy to Hyderabad from Pulivendula in Kadapa district and presented him before a judge who remanded him in 14 days' custody.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing Bhaskar Reddy informed the judge that the latter was not in good health. One of the lawyers said Bhaskar Reddy had high blood pressure.

On requesting medical aid and other facilities for Bhaskar Reddy, the judge said the jail superintendent would take care of everything, the lawyer said. The lawyers have also requested the CBI to take care of Bhaskar Reddy's health.

According to the lawyers, the remand report is not maintainable as per law and they are planning to file a counter on Monday.

They observed that a DIG rank officer was leading the investigation but in the remand report an ASP rank officer's name was mentioned.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)